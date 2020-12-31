Dying Light 2: game may get new in 2021

Through a message shared on the Discord server of Dying Light 2, a member of the Techland studio indicated that the game’s development is progressing and that news may be revealed in 2021.

Without great information since 2019, the production of Dying Light 2 has been suffering numerous delays after reports of conflicts between studio leaders and accusations of harassment within the company, something that led many fans of the saga to believe that the game was more than just a rumor . However, Discord’s official server appears to have rekindled players’ hopes by announcing that more details about the title may come up much earlier than expected.

“We are dying to update you all about how development is going. We will have new updates on Dying Light 2 coming in the new year!”

There are still no clues about the subject of the updates, so it remains to wait for the details to celebrate (or not) any possible clearer and more mature information about Techland’s plans.

And how is the hype for the likely arrival of Dying Light 2 in 2021? Will it now? Leave your answer in the comments.



