Dying Light 2 Gains 8 Minutes of Gameplay and Release Date

Dying Light 2: Techland released, this Thursday (27), a video of almost 8 minutes of gameplay for Dying Light 2. In addition to the unpublished material, the title won an official release date: December 7, 2021.

In addition to telling a little about the plot, the trailer reveals the new characters, creatures and scenarios. Check out the gameplay video below.

Dying Light 2 is already in pre-order and will be released for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S and PC. In a live on Twitch, Techland showed that the game will have the standard version, Deluxe, Ultimate and Collector’s.

The Deluxe edition will feature an after-launch DLC, soundtrack and digital art book, a “Legendary” skin pack, exclusive wallpapers and gear. In physical stores, this edition will still have a steelbook.

The Ultimate version will have everything from the previous one, plus an expansion with 2 extra stories, additional XP on missions and more. Finally, Collector’s has an action figure for the game. Check, below, the result of this version.

The announcement of the release date is surprising because the game suffered from several serious problems. In addition to the removal of a screenwriter, who was accused of sexual harassment by women in the industry, studio employees reported anonymously for a report on The Gamer website about poor management, bad feedback and other internal issues at Techland.

So, what did you think of the gameplay of Dying Light 2? Are you looking forward to playing the sequel to the game that mixes parkour and zombies? Leave your opinion in the comments section below!