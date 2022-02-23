Dying Light 2 Fixes One Of Its Most Annoying Bugs On Console

Dying Light 2: The error known as death loop is now resolved and Techland implements a backup system for saved games. Deathloop is Arkane’s video game, while death loop is one of the bugs in Dying Light 2: Stay Human. Since the launch, Techland has been working on new updates and patches, in order to fix the bugs that are still present in the game. The Polish studio recently announced that this problem was already solved on PC, but now it’s the turn of consoles. The update is available now on PlayStation and will be released on Xbox soon.

The infinite death loop bug occurred in certain circumstances. It took place at the death of the character, a moment in which he reappeared in a place very far from the main mission, so a countdown started that, when exhausted, causes the death of the character over and over again.

Another change to take into account is the introduction of a backup system for saved games, which was also implemented first in compatible. Since Dying Light 2 has a manual save system, it was not possible to go back to a previous game until now.

First Free DLC

Dying Light 2: Stay Human has been released on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and PC. Techland has revealed that the title will have at least 5 years of post-launch support. A few weeks after its arrival, the first free downloadable content has already been offered, such as the Authority pack or the Ronin pack. The first of them is thematically focused on the Peacekeepers, one of the game’s factions; the second, in the Survivors.

Nintendo Switch will have a cloud edition, but its development is not yet complete. In fact, his debut has been delayed by at least 6 months. Another of the recent cloud versions, that of Kingdom Hearts, has been heavily criticized for performance issues.