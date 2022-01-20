Dying Light 2 Delayed On Nintendo Switch; Needs Half A Year More Development

Dying Light 2: Techland assures that to achieve the desired quality they will require six more months to adapt the game to the cloud; will be released at a later date. Dying Light 2 Stay Human (Cloud Version) for Nintendo Switch will not be released on February 4, 2022, as initially planned like the rest of the versions, but at a later date. Techland has reported through an official statement that the title is delayed a minimum of six months from now.

Although the rest of the versions of Xbox, PlayStation and PC consoles will arrive without problems for the indicated date, from the Polish study they assure that they need those extra months to reach the expected quality standards; both for the players and for themselves. “In order to provide fans with the gaming experience at the level they deserve and that Techland wants to offer, the version of Dying Light 2 Stay Human (Cloud Version)’s for Nintendo Switch will be postponed” they explain in the statement sent to the media.

Techland asks for patience from fans who are waiting to play Dying Light 2 Stay Human (Cloud Version) on Nintendo Switch, whose peculiarities are mainly two: being able to play in portable mode and the execution of cloud technology at all times. The title is still priceless on this platform. Meanwhile, it should be remembered that the first episode of the saga, Dying Light: Platinum Edition, is now available in the eShop of the hybrid console.

Dying Light 2 Stay Human arrives on February 4, 2022 on PlayStation, Xbox and PC

Dying Light 2 Stay Human will go on sale this February 4, 2022 on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series, PS4 and PS5. This sequel to the popular 2015 title, played by more than twenty-five million people, will take parkour mechanics to the next level in a huge open world where multiplayer game modes will be essential during games.