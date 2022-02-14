Dying Light 2: Choke Enemies Like Darth Vader In Star Wars

Dying Light 2: The Techland game hides an easter egg inspired by the galactic saga, which allows you to execute the Force choke. When an Imperial officer fails Darth Vader, he and he know what awaits him: death by strangulation. A flick of the fingers and life escapes from the body in the blink of an eye. Although we have experienced this power in Star Wars video games, Dying Light 2: Stay Human has introduced it as a kind of easter egg.

This is a well-kept secret, as you need to access the lowest part of the VNC skyscraper before you can acquire the ability (which is actually a weapon). Be that as it may, the youtuber AshesWolf has published a video showing how to get it. You can see it below.

Why doesn’t it go to 60 FPS on Xbox Series S?

Dying Light 2 on new generation consoles has the option to run at 60 FPS, on all but Xbox Series S. Tymon Smektala, one of the video game designers, responded to a user complaint and explained that the machine’s GPU he’s putting Techland on the spot. The creative said that the study was investigating the matter, but did not confirm at any time that a solution may be on the horizon.

Like other recent titles, the long-awaited video game has been marketed with bug and error problems, which they are trying to correct through patches.

Dying Light 2: Stay Human can now be enjoyed on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PS4, PS5 and PC, while the Nintendo Switch version (Cloud Edition) will not be released until at least six months after the original release. According to Techland, the product needs more work, since the experience must be adapted to the portable screen of the Kyoto hybrid.