Dying Light 2 And The Lack of 60 FPS On Xbox Series S: “The GPU Is Holding Us Back”

Dying Light 2: The Techland title has been released with certain performance problems and bugs, which the studio is trying to correct. It’s only been a few days since Dying Light 2: Stay Human was released, but some players are complaining about some issues they’ve experienced while playing. A Twitter user has commented on this social network that both he and his partner are experiencing dizziness due to the motion blur effect and the lack of a FOV selector. Unlike the Xbox Series X, the Series S version doesn’t go as high as 60fps. In response to this tweet, designer Tymon Smektala has assured that the machine’s GPU is making this task difficult for them.

The first objective is to fix the problems of cooperative mode, according to Smektala himself in his message. Next they will solve the issue of dizziness, so the intention is to improve this aspect in the next patch: “FOV + Motion Blur will be studied for the next one”, he pointed out. Regarding the Xbox Series S framerate, the creative maintains that they are investigating the issue, but that “the GPU” is “holding them back”.

Successful launch on Steam

Initial numbers for Dying Light 2 on Steam have been much higher than the first installment. The video game developed by Techland has managed to reach a peak of 245,553 concurrent players, which means that it has multiplied by five the premiere of the original game, which exceeded 45,000 simultaneous users at the time.

Dying Light 2: Stay Human is available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PS4, PS5, and PC. The Nintendo Switch version is still in the works, and while this is a cloud edition, it still needs further development. Do not forget that all text and interface elements must be optimized for the portable screen of the console.