DxOMark: ‘Snapdragon Phone’ Has Superior Camera Than iPhone 12 Pro

The Asus Smartphone for Snapdragon Insiders, Qualcomm’s first mobile phone, is coming into the hands of many influencers. This week, DxOMark published a review focused specifically on the device’s triple camera.

Although it achieved an overall score of 133, the reviewed device’s camera lacked major firmware updates. According to the brand, a new update should fix the texture problems, image resolution and optimize the HDR.

Even with problems, the “Snapdragon Phone” performed well. As announced, the rear camera module has three sensors: a 64MP main, a 12MP ultrawide and an 8MP telephoto lens with 3X optical zoom.

Thus, the device won 142 points in the photos category. The highlights were auto focus, low noise in the images and white balance, while the negative points were imprecision with rendering and loss of texture.

DxOMark cites that the device did very well in dynamic range and autofocus tests. So, the smartphone achieved results superior to Xiaomi’s Mi 11 Ultra and Apple’s iPhone 12 Pro.

Video performance

Smartphone for Snapdragon Insiders scored 111 on video tests. Autofocus and accurate colors were singled out as the plus points, although ghosting is largely apparent in low-light recordings.

It is worth mentioning that the device records 8K UHD videos at 30 frames per second (FPS). As, the cell still has options to shoot content in 4K with 60/30 FPS or 4K in automatic mode.

With an overall score of 133 on DxOMark, Qualcomm’s “Snapdragon Phone” makes a great impression. In addition to having a higher rating than the iPhone 12 Pro, the device also surpassed the ratings of Oppo Find X3 Pro and Vivo X50 Pro+.