DxOMark: Galaxy Note 20 Ultra bonds with S20 Ultra

The Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is the flagship non-folding phone launched by Samsung in 2020, which brings together the company’s main technologies and maintains the South Korean giant’s premium legacy. This includes a 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1440 x 3088 pixel resolution, 12 GB of RAM with 256 GB of storage and a triple camera with a 108MP main camera.

At the front, he didn’t follow his older cousin, the S20 Ultra, and his cameras are 10MP, with a 26mm lens and dual pixel autofocus system. This set still records in 4K at 60 fps, and was analyzed by DxOMark Selfie, which used the version with Exynos chipset for the review.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

77.2 x 164.8 x 8.1 mm

6.9 inches – 3088×1440 px

And the result was the same front camera score obtained by the model launched by Samsung earlier this year. With 100 points, the Note 20 Ultra 5G was among the top five in the ranking, highlighting the “above-average performance in all image quality attributes” in terms of photos. It is worth remembering that the rear cameras have already been analyzed by DxOMark and lost to those of the S20 Ultra.

In the sub-scores, there were 104 in photos and 95 in video. In photos, DxOMark engineers point out that the exposure to the target tends to be accurate and consistent in the photos, pleasant colors in general and the consistent autofocus, which helps to put the face in focus, ensuring good photos even in group photos. The portrait mode was also praised, with good separation of the subject for the background, and the blur looks very natural.

But there is room for improvement, according to the engineers, such as correcting textures and noise, especially in lower lighting conditions. White balance also has problems, which can result in slightly abnormal skin tones, due to slight projections of green or orange white balance.

In video, the 95 points are just one below the best score ever seen by the ranking, which makes it one of the best options for vloggers, with precise exposure in strong or indoor light, good colors, white balance that shows natural skin tones and autofocus that keeps faces in focus from any distance, plus lots of detail when shooting in 4K, and a good stabilization job.

As a conclusion, DxOMark has good image quality in all aspects, with particular emphasis on the autofocus system, the only disadvantage of which is noise in almost all conditions, but that the details in 4K compensate.



