Dwyane Wade worries about his daughter Zai’s safety “every time she leaves the house”

Basketball star Dwyane Wade and actress Gabrielle Union have received praise in recent years for their loving upbringing of teenage daughter Zaya. Zaya declared herself transgender in 2020, and both Wade and Union supported their child when she goes public. But despite the fact that Zaya has all the support in the world at home and from millions of fans around the world, Wade still worries about her safety every time she walks out the front door.

Zaya Wade was released in 2020

Zaya Wade first told her family in 2020, which led to Wade and Union sharing their joy with the world.

“Simply put, unconditional love is love without any conditions. This is the love you offer for free,” Wade wrote in an Instagram post with her photos. “You don’t base it on what someone does for you in return. You just love them and want nothing but their happiness.”

“Waking up and watching you smile, watching you walk in your truth and live your life, is one of the greatest gifts I’ve been able to experience in my life,” Wade continued. “In a world where the color of your skin is considered a threat, you continue to be the bravest person I know, and I will stand by your side until I have no strength left.”

Dwyane Wade fears for Zai’s safety

Wade spoke about his concerns about his daughter in an interview at the Time 100 2022 summit. When asked about the wave of antitrance laws passing through the United States, he expressed disappointment that political leaders are passing laws without any sympathy for their constituents.

“This is our life; we live it,” he said frankly. “So when you set the rules and if you don’t experience it, if you don’t live it, but just sign and pass laws, it’s wrong. It’s a joke.”

“Come and live a day in my world with my daughter,” he continued. “Come and see what it’s like to walk around the world in her image.”

“I just think we’re losing our humanity,” he added. “We are losing the human side of ourselves.”

Wade acknowledged that while Zaya may be loved by her family, the world is not as kind to black trans women as she is. “No matter how blessed it is for my daughter that she has parents who can support her, I am still afraid every minute when she leaves our house. And not only because of gun violence, but because of how people perceive it in this world,” he admitted.

Zaya Wade was criticized

Wade and Union have been criticized by public figures, including rappers Young Thug and Boosie Badazz, for acknowledging their daughter’s identity. Her parents protected her from negativity, for years they themselves kept her Instagram account and restricted comments.

Boozy, who admitted to hiring a sex worker to perform sex acts with his 14-year-old son, was criticized for insisting that Wade and Union were corrupting their child and that Lil Nas X was dangerous to children.