Dwyane Wade Reportedly Makes Decision on Future with TNT

NBA Hall of Fame member Dwyane Wade will not return as a TNT analyst next season, sports media insider Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reported.

Wade spent three years covering NBA action for the network. TNT offered to keep him as part of the film crew, but the former offensive defender refused to do other things.

It is reported that there is “no animosity” between Wade and TNT. According to Marchand, this move is not related to the recent layoffs of Turner’s parent company, Warner Bros. Discovery.

Wade has covered some of the NBA’s biggest league events over the past three seasons, including the All-Star Game and the Playoffs. He was one of the leading members of the TNT evening group along with Adam Lefko, Shaquille O’Neal and Candice Parker.

The now 40-year-old retired NBA star signed a contract with Turner in 2019. ESPN showed interest in him at the time, but he is not expected to take over another broadcast in the 2022-23 season.