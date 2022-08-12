DWTS’ Lindsay Arnold praises Daughter Sage for being there “every step of the way” after False positive pregnancy test

I am grateful for my girl. Lindsay Arnold got emotional after she received a false positive pregnancy test, and leaned on her daughter Sage in a difficult moment.

“When you get a positive pregnancy test, and a few days later you start [menstruating], but your sweet daughter is always there for you every step of the way,” the 28—year-old professional program “Dancing with the Stars” wrote in a tearful TikTok video on Thursday, August 11. She added in the caption: “My sweet girl, I do not know what I would do without her.”

The footage was the soundtrack to Haley Reinhart’s “Can’t Help Falling in Love” and showed Arnold handing a pregnancy test to his 21-month-old daughter, who smiles while holding a stick. In the second half of the clip, realizing that the pregnancy did not go well, the Utah native cried and hugged Sage. The baby reached out to wipe her mother’s tears.

@lindsarnold

My sweet girl ❤️ I don’t know what I would do without her ❤️ #ttc #pregnancy #falsepositive #ttcjourney #daughterslove #momanddaughter #mybestfriend

♬ I can’t help falling in love – Haley Reinhart

Arnold welcomed her daughter with husband Samuel Cusick in November 2020. The high school sweethearts tied the knot in June 2015 and recently shared that they are trying to conceive a second child.

“I’m currently trying to get pregnant,” the So You Think You Can Dance graduate revealed in a YouTube video earlier this month. “So, for everyone who asks about this, this is happening. This has been going on for a while now, so send us your good luck wishes.”

Before Sage arrived via Caesarean section, the choreographer exclusively described her “very difficult” first trimester of pregnancy to Us Weekly. “You don’t feel like yourself,” she recalled in July 2020. — So many things are changing. I had a little nausea. I’ve always been tired.”

At the time, Arnold recalled feeling “weird” because her tummy didn’t “pop out” as quickly as she expected, adding: “My body was definitely changing, but when I looked in the mirror and thought, “Oh my gosh, can you see what’s there actually a kid,” that was pretty cool.”

Since she became a parent, the dancer has had to put up with mummers and other trolls on social media, some of whom even accused her of trying to hide the scar from the Cesarean section on the Internet.

“In my last two posts, there were some assumptions about whether I photoshopped my scar on my photos,” Arnold captioned a swimsuit shot in April 2021, which highlighted her middle. “Now I usually don’t even take the time to make such comments, BUT I feel that this needs to be resolved, because it is important for me that you all know that my cesarean section scar is now my favorite part of my body. It’s a representation of what I’m most proud of in my life, and that’s our sweet Sage.”

The champion of the 25th season of the mirror ball explained that the procedure has changed a lot over the years, and doctors have found a way to make the incision “so low that it’s not even visible in a bikini… that’s why you all don’t see it in my photos.”. In conclusion , she said: “I would never and never photoshopped any part of my body and would like to dedicate to my beautiful scar, which I really love so much… and in case anyone forgot, WOMEN’s BODIES ARE INCREDIBLE.”