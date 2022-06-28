DWTS’ Jenna Johnson: “Very tactless” to ask Val Chmerkovskiy and me about starting a family

It’s nobody’s business. Jenna Johnson from Dancing with the Stars doesn’t give up when it comes to questions about her and husband Val Chmerkovskiy’s family plans.

Dancing with the Stars’Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy: Chronology of their romance

“I think it’s actually a really tactless question,” Johnson, 28, told Us Weekly exclusively on Monday, June 27, while promoting Kerasal Athlete’s Foot’s new products. “You never know what someone is going through, and the number of personal messages and comments, you know, “Kids in the brain”, “When are you going to have a baby?”, “When are you and Val going to have a baby?” He adds. pressure, but it doesn’t concern anyone either.”

Jenna Johnson and Valentin Chmerkovskiy. Rob Latour/Shutterstock

The professional dancer noted that when people ask these questions, they usually “have no idea” what she went through personally or what she and 36-year-old Chmerkovskiy want “in the future.”

Johnson and Chmerkovskiy first started dating in 2015, and the native of Ukraine asked a question to his beloved in Venice, Italy, in 2018. After Johnson tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in California in 2019, Johnson told us that in 2020, the couple “definitely” talked. about having children, but were currently more focused on enjoying life together.

In addition, Johnson touched on how her daughter-in-law Peta Murgatroyd coped with infertility problems. Murgatroyd recently revealed that in two years she had three miscarriages with her husband Max Chmerkovskiy.

“She’s been keeping it a secret for the last two years,” the choreographer shared. “So when I saw the beautiful work they did and that it finally opened, I just called her and told her how proud I was of her because I know how much grief it brought her and how much she wants another child.”

She added: “Let’s just not interfere in people’s affairs about such things. If I’m not asking you, then probably don’t ask me.”

Stars who struggled to conceive children, told about their fertility problems

Although the California native doesn’t really want to share all the details about her family plans, she is very happy for her friend and DWTS co-star Sharna Burgess, who is fast approaching her due date with boyfriend Brian Austin Green.

“I think I met Sharna when she was such a bright, hot, rebellious rock star,” Johnson said. “To see her just fall head over heels in love with Brian, and then realize one of her biggest dreams —to become a mother — it was so wonderful.”

The TV presenter added that she thinks Burgess will be a “better mom” because she has always had a “maternal feeling” for the ladies in the series. “She has been close to many of us, so I feel that it is natural for her,” the dancer noted. “She’s going to be a real mother.”

As for Burgess’ return to the scene next season, Johnson was not yet sure which path the 37-year-old would take.

“I think if someone could be put in shape in a month, it would be Sharna. So who knows? “What is it?” she asked. “I would be so happy for her in any case — to return to the show or just enjoy the role of a new mom.”

Celebrity Pregnancy Announcements in 2022

Meanwhile, Johnson is focused on taking care of himself, especially taking care of his feet! Speaking to Us about her routine with the new Kerasal Athlete’s Foot products, she noted that her dancer’s legs are “not so beautiful” up close, hence the need for some leg-oriented help.

“When I met Kerasal and found out about this partnership, I was thrilled because I’m always looking for something that will help my legs thrive during the season,” the choreographer shared. “These products not only help prevent and cure epidermophytosis of the foot, but… just be a man and a girl in the summer! I love my heels and sandals. It also helps with the appearance of the skin. So I don’t have to be afraid to wear cute open-toed shoes. I’m really in love with their products.”

With a report by Cristina Garibaldi