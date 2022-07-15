DWTS: Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy are expecting their first child

Dancing with the Stars pros and married couple Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy are pregnant with their first child. DWTS will return for 31 seasons this fall and will air exclusively on Disney+ for the first time. The show previously aired on ABC for 30 seasons, taking the country by storm when it premiered in 2005. Val has been a professional dancer on DWTS since season 13 and has become one of the most popular professionals, missing just one season since his debut. Jenna was hired as a troupe dancer in 2014, and was temporarily promoted to professional in 2016. She has been a full-time professional since season 26. The couple met and started dating on DWTS and got married in 2019.

Val and Jenna won the Mirrorball Trophy with their former celebrity partners. Val won in the 20th season of DWTS with singer and actress Rumer Willis and repeated the victory in the 23rd season with Olympic gold medalist, gymnast Lori Hernandez. Other famous stars Val danced with included Zendaya, Olivia Jade, Normani Kordei and Sherri Shepherd. Jenna won the 26th season of DWTS, the season for all athletes, with figure skater Adam Rippon. Jenna also danced with Nev Shulman and Karamo Brown and made history as part of the first same-sex couple in DWTS history with Jojo Siwa.

In a nice Instagram post, Jenna revealed that she and Val are expecting their first child together. The post included four photos of Jenna showing off her tummy, with two of them featuring Val. The post blew up social media, gaining thousands of likes and comments in support of their announcement. In the post, Jenna shared when the baby will be born, saying: “Baby Chmerkovskiy will appear in January this year!” She expressed their excitement, saying: “My heart has grown beyond understanding when this little miracle is growing inside me. We can’t wait to meet our precious angel.”

The post was immediately bombarded with enthusiastic comments from members of the DWTS community. Val’s former partners congratulated the couple, including Olivia, Sailor Brinkley-Cook, Ginger Zee and Tamar Braxton. Kat Deeley, the host of the program “So you think you can dance”, where Jenna started her career and Val worked as a choreographer, said: “Congratulations, pretty girl.” News that DWTS professionals have children has been frequent: Sharna Burgess recently gave birth to her first child with Brian Austin Green, and fellow professionals Whitney Carson and Lindsay Arnold welcomed their first children in 2020.

Jenna and Val were two of the most beloved professionals in the history of DWTS. It’s great news for the couple that they are welcoming their first child. It will be interesting to see if Jenna returns to the ballroom for the 31st season of DWTS in the fall, given that her due date is in early winter. She has previously expressed interest in returning to DWTS with Val. However, it’s still a significant day for one of the influential couples of “Dancing with the Stars” and fans of the show.