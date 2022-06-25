DWTS’ Cheryl Burke Talks about Abortion at 18: Without it, I wouldn’t be “sitting here”

“Open book”. Shortly after the Supreme Court ruled to overturn Roe v. Wade, Cheryl Burke candidly revealed that she had previously had an abortion when she was a teenager.

Celebrity reaction to the reversal of the Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade decision

“It’s really hard for me to talk about it,” the 38—year-old “Dancing with the Stars” professional explained on Friday, June 24, in an Instagram video. “I am saddened by the news this morning and it is heavy on my heart because I had an abortion when I was 18.”

She continued, “If it wasn’t for places like Planned Parenthood, I would be a mother—and I wouldn’t be a great mother, and I definitely wouldn’t be sitting here today. I had an abortion when there was a very important transition in my life.”

The California native, who announced her divorce from ex-husband Matthew Lawrence in February, explained that while she practiced safe sex using various forms of protection, including birth control, sometimes “something happens” by accident.

Everything Cheryl Burke Said about Healing after Breaking Up with Matthew Lawrence

“I was in the second week of pregnancy when I had an abortion. I remember driving up to Planned Parenthood with picketers holding anti—abortion posters, and that alone was traumatic,” Burke explained on Friday. “But on top of that, the whole process is traumatic. …I am happy that I made this decision. I don’t regret anything. There is nothing shameful about it.”

She added: “I think I made the right decision [because] I wouldn’t be sitting here [and] I wouldn’t be passionately doing what I love if it wasn’t for the right to an abortion, and it has nothing to do with anyone else.”

The host of the “Burke in the Game” podcast decided to share her story about abortion on Friday, hours after SCOTUS reported that they had overturned the Roe v. Wade decision after almost 50 years. After a 5-3-1 vote, the federal court overturned the constitutional right to abortion.

Everything Cheryl Burke Said about Dating and love after breaking up with Matthew Lawrence

“I am saddened by the Supreme Court’s decision to cancel the Roe v. Wade case, which guaranteed a woman the right to choose,” Burke signed her video on the social network.

In addition to talking about her past, Burke has also been dealing with her new normal since she filed for divorce from the 42-year-old “Boy Meets World” graduate earlier this year.

“I’ve lived in this house for 15 years, and I’ve had a lot of memories, as you can imagine,” she told Us exclusively last month, noting that her breakup “100 percent” tested her sobriety. “This is a new silence in my life. And there are times when I love it. [Then] there are times when I’m really aware of it, watching my thoughts and thinking: “Wow, the world is quiet.” I’ve definitely put a lot of new energy into trying to make this something like my zen.”