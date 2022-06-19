DWTS: Alan Bersten Explains Why Disney Movies Are Good

The 31st season of Dancing with the Stars will be broadcast on Disney+ instead of ABC, and professional dancer Alan Bersten believes that this move will benefit the show. In 2020, Dancing with the Stars had a behind-the-scenes shake-up when Tyra Banks replaced Tom Bergeron, who hosted the show for 28 seasons, and Erin Andrews, who co-hosted seasons 18-28. Fans were outraged by this change and their anger intensified because they didn’t think Tyra had strong hosting abilities. Some people were worried that “Dancing with the Stars” was coming to an end after 30 seasons, but they were surprised to learn that it would instead move to the ABC-owned subscription streaming service Disney+ in the fall of 2022.

“Dancing with the Stars” will be broadcast in both the United States and Canada, and it will be the first live reality show in the United States. It was filmed for two seasons, both of which will be broadcast on Disney+. On ABC, “Bachelor in Paradise” will take its usual time slot. Voting will take place live across the country. At the moment, judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough have confirmed their return, and there is no reason to assume that Len Goodman will not return either. The question of who should host the show has been hotly debated, and no statements have been made yet.

In an interview with TV Insider, professional dancer Alan explained why, in his opinion, it’s better to switch to Disney+ for Dancing with the Stars. He shared that he was “excited,” saying, “We have another opportunity to do what we love. I love “Dancing with the Stars” so much. so it all fits together.” Alan is sure that the fans of the show will remain loyal and will follow the show on Disney+, even though it is a streaming platform. The “Dancing with the Stars” professional said: “I feel like our fans — and I know I’m biased — they’re so loyal. We owe them all. Yes, they’ll have to switch [to Disney+], but they’ll have more time — two hours and no ads. They will get more of what they love.”

Alan shared that he has not yet heard whether he will return as a professional dancer to Dancing with the Stars. Alan began his career in the series as a member of the troupe in season 20, remaining in this role for four seasons. He made his debut as a professional partner in season 25 when he was paired with Debbie Gibson and placed 12th. Alan won the competition when he was partnered with Hannah Brown in season 28. Most recently, he finished 4th with Amanda Kloots last season. Although Alan has no official statement on whether he will return to Dancing with the Stars, he said, “But I hope to return. Dancing with the Stars is my dream come true.”

In recent years, Alan has been one of the most beloved professional dancers on Dancing with the Stars. His enthusiasm for the changes that will occur with the transition to Disney+ is contagious and will help create a positive buzz around the show. Let’s hope Alan continues to win the hearts of fans as a professional dancer when Dancing with the Stars moves to Disney+ in the fall.