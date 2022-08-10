Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Reveals How He Balances His $1 Billion Empire and Family

Jim Ruyman/UPI/Shutterstock

A solid empire. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is an influential businessman, but he still considers family his priority, which is why Us Weekly named him one of the best entrepreneurs among celebrities.

“I like to bring people together, that’s what I love, my business has become an extension of my family,” Johnson, 50, tells us.

Rock Family Album with Lauren Hashian

From his award-winning tequila brand Teremana, which had the biggest launch in the history of spirits, to his Project Rock 4 sneakers, ZOA energy drink and countless charity adventures, it seems everything Johnson touches has turned to gold.

“I’ve always loved tequila and wanted to create a brand based on a responsible choice of suppliers,” says the star of the Jungle Cruise. such a social activity, so I’m happy to introduce this product to the world.”

Celebrities

The star of the “Red Bulletin” also touched the lives of many thanks to his charity. Johnson has fulfilled more than 300 wishes since 2000 (and even more before that!) for the Make a Wish Foundation. In addition, he recently surprised the students of the PACTS program at PARMA High School with a party at which he sent them gifts, including clothes from his Under Armour Project Rock line and Xbox consoles with adaptive controllers. “Charity has always been a part of me, and it’s humbling to be able to give in return,” Johnson says.

Courtesy of Dwayne Johnson/Instagram

Johnson and his longtime global strategic advisor, Dani Garcia, recently acquired the XFL organization along with RedBird Capital. Garcia, a multi-hyphenated entrepreneur, is the co-founder of their several global brands and the first owner of a women’s sports league. The XFL season will begin on February 18, 2023. The goal of the XFL is to create a fan-oriented, dynamic global professional soccer league with innovative rules and an expanded 360° gaming experience.

Celebrity Charity

Johnson shows no signs of slowing down. His long-awaited Warner Bros. movie is due out in October. “Black Adam”, which is guaranteed to change the hierarchy of power in the DC universe.

“I’m also excited about all the film projects I have!” he tells us. “It’s always fun for my family to go to premieres and watch movies.”