Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam Fights the Hawkman in the Official DC Movie Art

Black Adam, played by Dwayne Johnson, fights with the Hawk Man, played by Eldis Hodge, on the official Warner Bros./DC Films art, which was shared by Rock himself. Johnson has been attached to the role of Tet-Adam/Black Adam for almost a decade and has repeatedly teased how the character will redefine the hierarchy of power in the DC extended universe. After reuniting with “Jungle Cruise” director Jaume Collec-Serra, “Black Adam” will be Johnson’s first foray into the superhero genre as he introduces viewers to his titular antihero.

Being an Egyptian slave who was endowed with godlike powers by the ancient wizard Shazam, Adam starts with decent enough intentions before he is exhausted and thirsts for power. Having battled Shazam and Superman, Black Adam is one of the most powerful beings in D.C. history and is usually portrayed as a villain. While the character has been reinvented over the years, the upcoming film is poised to embrace the darker side of his mythology. He will also introduce many other DC characters that Black Adam will be able to fight or team up with. In particular, the Justice Society of America, which includes “Dr. Faith” by Pierce Brosnan, “Atomic Wrecker” by Noah Sentineo, “Cyclone” by Quintessa Swindell and “Hawk Man” by Hodge.

Johnson recently took to social media to share “Black Adam” promotional art ahead of the film’s official trailer on June 8. They will fight in Washington. movie. Check it out below:

Actor Carter Hall/Hawkman Hodge is best known for his roles in the TNT series “Leverage”, “Straight outta Compton”, “Hidden Figures” and “One Night in Miami”. Black Adam is Hodge’s first role in a major superhero blockbuster, and if the above image is an indicator, he’s going to fight Johnson in different ways. The character of Hodge, known for his spiked mace and massive wings, is usually depicted as the reincarnation of an Egyptian god. In the DC story, Hawkman and Black Adam are old acquaintances. They not only knew each other back in the days of Ancient Egypt, but both are uncompromising and cruel.

It’s safe to say that the battle between Black Adam and the Hawk Man will be the highlight of the film. While fans have gotten a sneak peek of Dr. Faith, Hawkman, and JSA in the DC Movies trailer, they have yet to see these characters in vivid action. The upcoming trailer should give a wide audience an idea of the scale of “Black Adam” and the technology of 960 frames per second. In addition, it will be based on a hype, as the film continues to be reshot after numerous delays related to COVID-19.