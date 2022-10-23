Dwayne Johnson vs. Henry Cavill. The Star of “Black Adam” Reveals One Condition Under Which a Superman Actor Can Defeat Him in Battle: “Is tequila present?”

Dwayne Johnson or Henry Cavill, who will win? Their DC characters are undoubtedly some of the strongest rivals in their fantasy universe. Dwayne started his career as a Rock, having worked for eight years in WWE/F, and then he was considered one of the greatest wrestlers, after which he mainly worked in action movies.

Meanwhile, Henry has a strong nerdy character who has achieved success working in fantasy films, killing with a sword on a horse. And with Black Adam, two strong personalities have teamed up to work in the DC fantasy world. But which of them will win if there is a collision?

Henry Cavill or Dwayne Johnson? The winner depends on the key component

“Black Adam,” the recently released film starring Henry Cavill and Dwayne Johnson, has already been released in theaters, leaving fans delighted. During the interview, Dwayne was asked which of these strong characters would win. In an Esquire Espana tweet, The Rock answered this question with a hilarious question.

For the “Red Notice” actor, everything depends on him. “Let me ask you a question, is tequila present here?” According to him, he could make several shots of tequila, which made him a winner. But there is one condition. “If Henry has his favorite whiskey, then it’s strong…”, and in this case Cavill is likely to be the winner. It’s a revelation that fans probably didn’t know about.

Dwayne Johnson, Henry Cavill, Sarah Shashi and Pierce Brosnan, among others, played in “Black Adam”. It primarily centers around Dwayne’s character, Theta Adam, one of the strongest supervillains in the DC fantasy world. Jaume Collet-Serra’s management hopes to help Warner Brothers stay competitive amid the growing expansion of its rival, Marvel. Cavill reprised his role as Superman in this film, while negotiations for “Man of Steel 2” are already underway.

Nevertheless, the Tudor actor may again be paired with the hero of the skyscraper. It also depends on the success of “Black Adam,” which seems to have received pretty average reviews so far.

Would you like to see these two share the screen again? Let us know in the comments.