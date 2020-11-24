Dwayne Johnson shares his first look at “Young Rock”

Dwayne Johnson began production of “Young Rock” with several photos from the set of the new series.

Dwayne Johnson and NBC teamed up for a new series, Young Rock, which deals with the youth of the famous wrestler and actor, whose production is already underway.

In fact, there will be two different versions of Dwayne Johnson portrayed on the show with a 15-year-old portrayed by Bradley Constant and Uli Latukefu portraying the 18-to-20-year-old fighter, when he was recruited to play soccer at the University of Miami.

The series is now being filmed in Australia and Dwayne Johnson himself is present on the set and shares photos from the Young Rock set. The first photo shows him with the creator of the series, Nahnatchka Khan and the second filming a scene from the actor’s biographical series.

The look at Young Rock

“Great work week on the set of our new TV series,” YOUNG ROCK “coming soon to @NBC,” wrote Dwane Johnson on Instagram.

“Working very closely with our series creator, Nahnatchka Khan. She is a brilliant (and very fun) creative partner that I trust with the story of my wildlife growing up. We scrutinized every word of each character because they are all real people, real families that are still in my life and those that have passed away. I have to be authentic and do it right. The good, the bad, the heartbreaking, the comforting, and the fucking fun. I can’t wait for you to watch this show. ”

“A little insider info: I started doing the ‘people’s eyebrow’ when I was 13,” the actor shared in the second image. “The girls loved it. So boom, I did it. It worked on all the girls. It made their backs snap and their livers quiver. It didn’t work on my teachers though. Hello detention, I’m Dwayne and I’ll be spending some time with you today. ”

Rounding out the cast of the series is Stacey Leilua, who will play Johnson’s mother, Ata Johnson, while the role of his late father will be played by Joseph Lee Anderson. Ana Tuisila will play Johnson’s grandmother, Lia Maivia.

Scheduled to arrive in early 2021, the series will be part of NBC’s mid-season offerings next year.



