Dwayne Johnson ruined the scene after the credits of “Black Adam”

The DC movie will be released later this week.

Dwayne Johnson confirmed the details of the post-credits scene in the upcoming DC movie “Black Adam” a week before its official release. Spoilers ahead.

Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra (“House of Wax Figures”), “Black Adam” stars Johnson as DC’s main villain alongside Aldis Hodge, Noah Centineo, Sarah Shahi and Pierce Brosnan.

As Variety reported on Thursday (October 13), the scene after the credits leaked to social networks on the eve of the film’s release on October 21. The scene, which was shared on Twitter and TikTok, was quickly deleted due to a copyright infringement complaint.

According to the release, the scene shows the return of Henry Cavill as Superman, who tells Black Adam, “It’s been a long time since someone made the world so nervous.”

Speaking at the premiere after the leaks, Entertainment Tonight asked Johnson about Cavill’s return, which he openly discussed.

“The whole purpose and initiative of Black Adam was to build the DC universe by representing not only Black Adam, but the entire [Justice Society of America],” Johnson said.

“Five new superhero characters in one movie, and also— as I said before — we have spirit at Seven Bucks Productions… and we always put the fans first.

“We have made Black Adam the most powerful and unstoppable force on our planet. But the fans, like us, were so passionate about where is the most irresistible force in the universe? Where is he? Just like I fought hard for Black Adam for 15 years… We all fought for this moment, so I will say this: welcome home.”

Also at the premiere, the film’s producer Dani Garcia teased Variety that the film’s end credits sequence would open up the future for DC. “[Fans] will find Easter eggs, and they will see the end credits, which talk about what was in the past, but recognize what is coming,” Garcia said.

“Black Adam” will be released worldwide on October 21.