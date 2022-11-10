Dwayne Johnson revealed who will play Santa Claus in his Christmas action movie Red One

Santa Claus is coming to set.

Although J.K. Simmons’ involvement in Red One was first reported by Deadline earlier this week, no details about his role were reported at the time. Well, this mystery didn’t take long, as Dwayne Johnson shared two Instagram photos of himself next to Simmons dressed as a cheerful bearded man in red on the set of Red One. Check them out!

Now that Red One has started filming, the curtain has started to pull back a bit as to what we can expect from this action movie that Amazon Prime Video subscribers will be able to watch streaming. Chris Evans shared that his and Dwayne Johnson’s characters are named Jack O’Malley and Callum Drift, respectively, and now we know that Red One really powers Santa Claus. How does Callum intersect with a toy manufacturer who travels the world once a year to deliver his goods to children? We’ll have to wait until the end of 2023 to find out the answer, but it looks like Johnson and Simmons are working great together so far.

Interestingly, Red One will be J.K. Simmons playing Santa Claus for the second time, the first time in the Netflix animated film “Klaus”. Simmons as a live Santa Claus doesn’t match the figure we’re used to seeing from this beloved character, but maybe that’s because we’ll see him beating up bad guys along with Callum Drift in Red One. After all, we saw Simmons tear up when he played Commissioner Gordon in Justice League, so if he got in the same shape for “Red,” why not involve him in a few fight scenes?

The cast of Red One also includes Bonnie Hunt, who will reportedly be played by J.K. Simmons as Mrs. Claus, as well as Kiernan Shipka, Lucy Liu, Mary Elizabeth Ellis, Nick Kroll and Christopher Hivew in unnamed roles. Behind the scenes, Dwayne Johnson regrouped with some familiar collaborators, with Jake Kasdan, who directed the last two “Jumanji” films, sitting in the director’s chair, and Chris Morgan, who wrote the six main films “Fast and Furious” and “Hobbs and Hobbs.” A spin-off show, writing a script. Kasdan and Morgan are also appointed producers along with Johnson, Hiram Garcia (who came up with the story of Red One), Dani Garcia and Melvin Mar.

Amazon doesn’t have a specific release date for Red One in 2023 yet, but we’ll pass on that information when it comes, along with any other notable updates on how the movie is progressing. In the meantime, take a look at the best Amazon movies that can be streamed right now.