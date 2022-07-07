Dwayne Johnson revealed the main plans of Black Adam at Comic-Con in San Diego, so unwind, DC fans

Comic-Con in San Diego promises to be a significant information dump for comic book fanatics. It was previously confirmed that Marvel Studios planned to return to Hall H, although Disney has its own D23 celebration in Anaheim in September. Keeping up, Warner Bros. And DC also announced that they will be attending the first in-person Comic-Con in San Diego in years, bringing a panel dedicated to Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam to the city.

Rock is a real hypeman. All he has to do is say, “See you in San Diego,” and you know his fans and fans of the DC cinematic world would fill the hall. But he added a few extra jokes to this fantastic video from his gym (I’m not sure he ever left it) by alerting his Twitter followers:

Listen, guys, you know me. You guys know that every time I hold an event like this, my main goal and task is always to create something special and unforgettable for you guys, fans. And I think we are preparing an incredible appearance of Black Adam. Black Adam brings gifts to all of you. And I also bring JSA. Justice Society of America. …Guys, you know how Comic-Con works. Hall H. Saturday, July 23. All 6000 tickets will go that way, so come early. See you later!