Dwayne Johnson Reacts to Box office comparison between Black Adam and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Some folks are comparing the box office haul of Black Adam to Black Panther 2.

When Ryan Coogler’s “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” hit theaters a few weeks ago, it was the movie that toppled Black Adam from his No. 1 spot. At the time, Dwayne Johnson was a first-rate actor, congratulating the Marvel team on the long-awaited success of the sequel. But when online discussions compared the total box office receipts of these two films, Rock reacted on Twitter.

Well, that’s it. It seems that The Rock does not support the idea of comparing “Black Adam” and “Black Panther 2”. Mainly because they are such different projects. Moreover, his film is the first in a growing franchise, rather than a widely anticipated sequel. The wrestler turned entertainment industry mogul made a few points.

Rock weighed in on the comparison of his DC debut as Black Panther 2 on his personal Twitter account, sharing it with a whopping 16.7 million followers. In this post, he rejected the idea of a comparison with Wakanda Forever, which is an established franchise with an emotional connection to the real world due to the death of Chadwick Bozeman. By comparison, “Black Adam” is much lighter, and this is the first time that Dwayne Johnson’s main character and JSA appear on the movie screen.

While “Black Panther 2” may have more box office potential, “Black Adam” has been a huge success in theaters and continues to make money every week. It currently grosses more than $366 million worldwide, which is certainly an impressive achievement. Considering how much hype and emotion was associated with Wakanda Forever, comparing two recent superhero films seems somewhat unfair.

It should be interesting to see where the growing Black Adam franchise goes. There are several major crossovers that seem inevitable: a confrontation with Zachary Levy’s Shazam and/or Henry Cavill’s Superman. The latter actor returned to the DCEU for the first time since “Justice League” along with “The Rock” in the middle of the credits, to the delight of fans. Fans are also looking forward to JSA’s return to the big screen, so the story could seemingly go anywhere.

“Black Adam” and “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” are already in theaters. Check out the movie release dates in 2022 to plan your next movie. Just don’t expect to see any more DCEU or MCU movies on this list.