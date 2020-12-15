Dwayne Johnson: portraying the Black Adam this way

Video: This is Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s hard training to play the DC supervillain “Black Adam”.

Dwayne Johnson managed to cause an uproar among his Instagram followers and several netizens by sharing one of his most shocking videos, where he showed how he is physically preparing to play the DC supervillain “Black Adam.”

Let us remember that Dwayne Johnson, better known as “The Rock”, has established himself as one of the most appreciated and successful artists in Hollywood; and who we have seen participate in films such as “Fast and furious”, “Jumanji”, “Training Dad” and “Earthquake: the San Andreas fault”, among others.

And a few weeks ago, through Somagnews we learned that “The Rock” would join the DC Universe as one of the most important villains of “Shazam”, and of course we are talking about “Black Adam”.

La Roca prepares to play “Black Adam”

Through a series of posts on his Instagram account, Dwayne Johnson has revealed his great commitment to playing this DC antihero; reason for which he is doing a hard physical training.

In one of his videos, we can see the actor carrying thick chains on his shoulders, which weigh approximately 22 kilos. A training that has perplexed his more than 200 million followers on Instagram.

“Yelling at my long-time strength and conditioning coach. The constantly evolving strategic roadmap towards the success of this film and character ”

They were part of the words of Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson along with one of his most shocking publications, regarding his preparation to play the supervillain “Black Adam”.

We have to admit that after seeing the hard training that “The Rock” is doing to play this role in the DC Universe, we have no doubt that he will do an excellent job.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CIxSs4tlWo7/?utm_source=ig_embed



