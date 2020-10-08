Dwayne Johnson, most followed American on Instagram

Movie star and wrestling star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has surpassed a massive following on Instagram to set a new record.

Dwayne Johnson surpassed 200 million followers this week on Instagram, his social media portal.

He posted a video this morning to commemorate the achievement, one that he said puts him at the top of the pile in terms of American men (soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo has the world’s largest Instagram followers at 238 million, while Ariana Grande has the largest female Instagram in the world following with 203 million).

In his post, Johnson humbly thanked his fans, saying, “When you are yourself, you speak your truth and you speak your heart, sometimes those conversations are awkward and leave you exposed and vulnerable.”

Clearly, Johnson was referring to his recent decision to endorse Joe Biden as president, the first time he has declared himself a candidate. He gave Biden and Kamala Harris an interview forum, and we could see in the comment section that a segment of his audience was not very happy.

Most of Johnson’s posts are upbeat and positive ways to live your life, with occasional images of him lifting impossible amounts of weight.

Dwayne Johnson has great power in his social network

While it doesn’t specifically address the endorsement and subsequent criticism in this video, it seemed to grow organically. One of his posts directly challenged the government to lead the coronavirus infection, and it seems unlikely that he would regret his endorsement when the president went through coronavirus treatment as the virus ravaged the White House.

He removed his mask and implored his followers not to fear the coronavirus, failing to take the opportunity to show much empathy for the families of the more than 210,000 Americans who have died from the disease.

When Johnson dedicated a recent post to revealing that he and his family tested positive, he used it as a motive to implore his followers to wear masks (face masks), wash their hands and maintain social distancing.

While some in Hollywood like George Clooney are willing to get into any mess where they feel like they can use their influence to take on a bully or shine a light on an injustice, it seems Johnson is evolving in that direction.

There is always the risk of polarizing your audience by speaking your mind, and it takes courage to do it for the first time.

But these are tough times and adversity drives some to lead. With such a powerful social footprint, it will be interesting to see how Johnson uses this influence. Do you already follow Dwayne on Instagram? Do you think the famous should use this influence he has for something beneficial?



