Dwayne Johnson “modestly confident” about DCEU’s Future

The DC extended universe began in 2013 with the movie Man of Steel, followed by Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Suicide Squad, Wonder Woman and Justice League, and has since become one of the highest-grossing film franchises in history. After some adjustments, Warner Bros. And DC Films is now ready to welcome the next phase of the DCEU, and “Black Adam” star Dwayne Johnson says he’s confident about what’s coming.

In addition to introducing the spoiled antihero to the public, “Black Adam” will also present a live-action Justice Society of America, which includes Hawkman (Eldis Hodge), Atomic Wrecker (Noah Sentineo) and Cyclone (Quintessa Swindell). Bodhi Sabongi as Amon and Pierce Brosnan as Dr. Faith will complete the cast, while Viola Davis will reprise her role as Amanda Waller from Suicide Squad.

In a recent interview with Collider at Comic-Con in San Diego, Johnson talked about the future of DC and what it looks like, showing that he is optimistic about the future in which Warner Bros. is moving. and DC Films. “I am humbly confident that the DCEU will continue to develop well,” the actor said. “There are pleasant shifts in terms of executives who are now creating new opportunities for new minds to come, and it also speaks to the trust that Warner Brothers and DC have in me and the trust they have in Seven Bucks [Productions]. So, I feel calm, humbly confident that we will continue to nurture the DC world.”

“Because when you stop for a second and don’t reach the obvious, you dig a little deeper and open the books,” Johnson continued. The star of “Black Adam” also talks about the importance of studying not only the main DC characters. He said, “[…] you keep opening these chapters, and then you see not only the deep mythology, but also the deep cast of characters that are there.”

Johnson was supposed to make his debut in “Black Adam” in the 2019 movie “Shazam!”! The film had an initial release date in the summer, but production was delayed due to a disruption in the visual effects pipeline. Later, Warner Bros. announced that “Black Adam” will be released in theaters in October, becoming one of the few DC films scheduled for release in 2022.

DC and Warner Bros. are taking a risk by introducing a new set of characters, and it will be interesting to see how this affects other DCEU projects. “Black Adam” could become one of the most successful DC films in recent history, thanks in part to Johnson’s charm. However, charisma is not enough to make the film work, and it remains to be seen how the audience will perceive Black Adam.

“Black Adam” will be released in theaters on October 21, 2022.