Dwayne Johnson caught in the corona

A striking confession came from the US actress Dwayne Johnson about the corona virus. Johnson used the expressions “It was the most challenging thing I have experienced,” explaining that he and his family were infected with the virus.

While the Corona virus continues to die around the world, one more has joined the world names that have caught the disease.

Dwayne Johnson, the highest-earning actor in Hollywood for two years, announced that he and his family are the corona virus.

The 48-year-old actor said in a statement on social media that the test results made about three weeks ago were positive.

‘ONE OF THE MOST DIFFICULT THINGS I HAVE LIVED’

Johnson, who has also done American wrestling in the past and survived many injuries, said about the illness process, “I wanted to share with you what I’ve been through for the last 3 weeks. My wife Lauren, me, and our two daughters got corona. I can say that this was one of the hardest things I’ve ever experienced. I have survived many things in the past, but the corona was different from all of them, ”he said.

Expressing that his entire family’s sudden illness shocked him, Johnson said that he was currently in the process of recovery, and called on everyone to protect his family and himself.



