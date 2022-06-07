Dwayne Johnson Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop Sharing Cool Black Photos of Adam in Front of the Trailer

At this point, I feel like Dwayne Johnson should get a promotional credit for his upcoming DC movie, Black Adam, because he’s been posting updates, synopses, and behind-the-scenes photos even before filming of the project has begun. Now that the reshoots seem to be over, Johnson has shared some pretty epic behind-the-scenes photos in anticipation of the release of the “Black Adam” trailer in just a day. He just can’t stop hyping us, and that’s fine with me.

Dwayne Johnson has been working pretty hard for a long time, and although he recently took a break to do what he likes, he’s still diligently promoting his upcoming new 2022 film, Black Adam. We’ve seen a lot of photos from the shoot, but it seems that Johnson is just supporting one of them.

In a recent Instagram post, Dwayne Johnson shared another behind-the-scenes photo of himself in a Black Adam supersuit, and it makes me so hungry for real footage from the movie. As he teases in the caption to his post, we actually only have a day to wait until the trailer drops for everyone to see. Check out the post for yourself below:

We’ve already seen Dwayne Johnson in his image of Black Adam, but to be honest, I’m still thrilled. Johnson is unlike anything we’ve ever seen in antiheroes, especially since his supersuit has no padding. Yes, that’s right — that’s all you see in this photo, and he’s developed enough to look like a perfect and powerful hero.

With this teaser alone gaining just under a million likes and thousands of comments, I would say that he is creating a real stir around his upcoming film, and for good reason. Dwayne Johnson has been attached to the role of Black Adam for a very long time, and this role means a lot to him. The fact that the star is so passionate about the film will probably reflect perfectly on the screen, and it works wonders with the fans.

Fans in the comments section of his post are excited about the upcoming trailer, and they immediately praise Dwayne Johnson, saying things like “Oh, HE’s COMING” and that Johnson is about to become the savior of DC movies. The energy in his posts about Black Adam, from his photos and captions to fan comments, is simply impeccable.

Despite the fact that it has been postponed several times, “Black Adam” will finally appear in theaters on October 21. While the wait is excruciating, we have a cool 24 hours until the official trailer is available for our viewing pleasure and all of Dwayne Johnson’s photos from the set come together into something tangible.