Dwayne Johnson and family caught in coronavirus

The coronavirus epidemic, which affected the world, also infected Dwayne Johnson, the most winning name in Hollywood. The player, who was infected with the virus with his family, warned his fans about the need to take precautions with the video he published on his Instagram account.

“I HAVE LIVED A LOT OF THINGS BUT IT WAS SO DIFFERENT TO THE KORON”

The 48-year-old actor said in a statement on social media that the test results made about three weeks ago were positive. Johnson, who has also been American wrestling in the past and survived many injuries, said of the illness process, “I wanted to share with you what I have been through for the last 3 weeks. My wife Lauren, I and our two daughters got corona. I can say that this was one of the hardest things I have experienced. Many in the past. I got through something, but the corona was different from all of them, “he said.

WARNING THEIR LOVERS

Expressing that his entire family's sudden illness shocked him, Johnson said that he was currently in the process of recovery, and called on everyone to protect his family and himself.




