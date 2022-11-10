Dusan Vlahovic Would Be “Incredible” For Manchester United, Says Journalist

Manchester United made a sensational purchase of Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic.

The Serbian striker has been repeatedly linked with the Red Devils over the past couple of months as the club prepares for life without Cristiano Ronaldo.

As The Peoples Person reported last week, United are not seriously considering Vlahovic as an option in the near future.

However, journalist Dean Jones insists that the Serie A hitman would be a brilliant player to sign with United.

In an interview with GiveMeSport, an insider shared his thoughts on how Vlahovic will behave at Old Trafford.

“In terms of fitness for United, I think Vlahovic would be incredible and it would be a grand statement if they could convince someone of that level to move.”

It’s hard not to agree that the former scorer of Fiorentina is exactly what the United team lacks.

Vlahovic has both speed and physical strength, while being able to score almost any goal.

Manchester United have scored just 18 goals in their first 13 Premier League games, and a player like Vlahovic will certainly help ease their struggle to realize chances.

But since Juventus signed the striker only at the beginning of the year, it is unlikely that they would be happy to let him go, especially given his importance to the Italian team.

They have paid more than £66 million for his services and can consider him one of the few real world-class players in their team.

Although United are unlikely to sign Vlahovic anytime soon, a striker with a similar profile should surely be at the top of Eric ten Haga’s transfer wish list.