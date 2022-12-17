During The Riots, Kate Middleton Shows Off Her Perfect Royal Curtsy to King Charles and The Queen Consort

Since the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, spoke about the ways and protocols of the palace, there has been a colossal fiasco around the same thing. While Kate Middleton and her fandom were calling out the Duchess, Meghan’s supporters were equally resistant. Twitter has been a breeding ground for an ongoing battle between the two royal women. However, after yesterday’s Christmas carol, it seems that Kate Middleton has shown herself to be the perfect princess for the royal house.

Kate Middleton Shows Off Perfect Curtsy to King Charles and Queen Camilla at Christmas Concert https://t.co/MfgIjScWg7 — People (@people) December 16, 2022

Kate and William were on their toes to get everything ready for the Christmas carol. Among all the royal news, it remained on top for several weeks. For the past couple of years, Kate, as a queen in waiting for the throne, has been taking care of Carol alone. This year, as the main participant of the event, the Princess of Wales appeared again in a magnificent, but classic ensemble of red wine color. In addition to this were her perfect, pinpoint royal gestures that won all hearts.

Kate Middleton pleases everyone with her perfect royal gestures

As captured by various media and paparazzi, Kate Middleton greeted King Charles and the Queen Consort as soon as they joined the family of four at the grand celebration. The princess hugged the monarch and kissed him tenderly. In the blink of an eye, she immediately lowered her left leg back for a curtsy, bowing respectfully. She did the same with her mother-in-law, cordially welcoming them all to Westminster Abbey. She knelt down in front of the Queen Consort again.

Afterwards, the royal grandparents were seen hugging their eldest grandson, Prince George. The King and Camila met William and Charlotte with love. Meanwhile, Kate Middleton looked at her loving family with a delightful smile.

After the death of Queen Elizabeth, the official website of the royal family gave something very clear. It says that there is no such mandatory rule when meeting with members of the royal family. This gesture of the princess to preserve the royal traditions intact, even if it does not oblige her, appealed to every viewer.

