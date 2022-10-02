During mourning: Megan and Kate didn’t say a word

Is there an ice age between Princess Kate (40) and Duchess Meghan (41)? In 2020, Prince Harry (38) and his wife decided to retire from their royal duties. Many Britons blame the actress from “Force Majeure” for this. To pay their last respects to the late Queen Elizabeth II ( ✝ 96), Americans of their choice went back to the UK, but Kate is said to have especially struggled with the return of her daughter-in-law. It is said that Kate and Megan did not speak to each other during mourning!

According to Daily Mirror royal expert Russell Myers, Kate and Meghan did not look at each other during the funeral, procession and other official events related to the queen’s death. Because even though Prince William (40), Harry and their two wives showed up for a supposedly conciliatory outing, Kate and Meghan are said not to have spoken to each other during the day.

