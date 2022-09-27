During a family feud: Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola in Paris

Brooklyn (23) and Nikola Peltz Beckham (27) probably need a break from family drama! Only in April last year, a young couple said “yes” during a romantic ceremony. But since then, a rumor mill has been spreading: Brooklyn’s mom Victoria (48) and his beloved wife should not tolerate each other! Now the newlyweds seem to have enough of the crooked house’s blessing: Brooklyn and Nicola enjoyed their time together in Paris!

As the latest photos from Mail Online show, Brooklyn and Nicola strolled hand in hand through the city of love: David Beckham’s son (47 years old) looks casual in a dark hoodie and blue jeans. Brooklyn also paired it with black leather shoes. His wife, on the other hand, shone in a spectacular leopard print coat, which she wore over a black sweater and a miniskirt of the same color. To complete her look, Nicola also opted for knee-high platform boots, XXL sunglasses and a small black handbag.

Just a few weeks ago, a couple in love appeared in public: Brooklyn and Nicola walked the catwalk together as part of New York Fashion Week. During the appearance of the cute couple, the 27-year-old girl was wearing brown leather pants and black shoes. Her husband, in turn, chose a combination of a college jacket, jeans and a simple shirt.