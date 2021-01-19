Dungeons & Dragons: to be written by John Wick

It was recently announced that John Wick franchise creator Derek Kolstad will be the screenwriter for the new Dungeons & Dragons series, produced by Hasbro. The production is based on the fantasy table RPG, published in 1974, considered by many to be the precursor of this style of play.

As much as it is an old game, in recent years, its sales have increased considerably. This may explain the interest in reactivating the nostalgic memory of those who knew RPG in its early days. This is not the only adaptation that is currently under development.

An eponymous action film has been announced for release in 2022. Supposedly, the cast has Chris Pine in a central role. However, there is not much information about the production, other than what eOne, the company that owns the rights, has already disclosed.

According to what has been determined so far, as it is only an initial production plan, there are no great details revealed about what is coming. However, it appears that the series has not yet been sold to any broadcast platform, such as television or streaming channels.

Dungeons & Dragons, abbreviated by fans as D&D, is a very structured game, but with open continuity. That way, players who venture into their universe can set up the scenarios and their costumes as needed. The narrative brings out a lot of magic, combat and social interactions between everyone involved.

As much as the game is quite famous, other audiovisual adaptations were not as successful as expected. In Brazil, one of them, performed in animation, became very popular in the 1980s and became known as the Dragon’s Cave.

