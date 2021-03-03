Dungeons & Dragons: Hugh Grant will be the villain

The stars Hugh Grant and Sophia Lillis were cast to act in the adaptation for the cinemas of Dungeons & Dragons. The information was revealed exclusively by Deadline.

The British actor has been confirmed as the main antagonist of the plot that will be written and directed by the duo Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley. For now, there are still no details on the role of the leading actress in the series I Am Not Okay With This.

Thus, the duo joins the first confirmed names for the cast. Chris Pine (Wonder Woman 1984), Michelle Rodriguez (Fast and Furious), Justice Smith (Detective Pikachu) and Regé-Jjean Page (Bridgerton) were previously announced.

Based on the popular fantasy RPG, the plot details of the film remain a secret. Anyway, the feature film will take viewers to a magical world with elves, humans, bards, orcs and, of course, dragons.

However, rumors suggest that the story must take place in the Forgotten Realms, the iconic region of the game’s mythology. In addition, the Eye of Vecna, a well-known item among D&D players, can have an important bearing on the plot.

Produced by Hasbro Entertainment and distributed by Paramount Pictures and eOne Pictures, Dungeons & Dragons is scheduled to premiere in May 2022. Until now, the possible dates for the beginning of the recordings have not been announced.