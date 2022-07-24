Dungeons & Dragons Gelatin Cube Drink is perfect for Parties

The official Dungeons & Dragons Twitter has published a recipe for a new party drink inspired by the movie. Creating interesting recipes for dishes and drinks has become a favorite pastime of fans of the popular board game. Whether quick snacks and drinks are served during a D&D campaign session or as snacks for fantasy-themed hangouts, they can be a great way to celebrate the many different cultures, places, and iconic creatures that inhabit the worlds.

Taverns are a popular element of any Dungeons & Dragons campaign. Regardless of whether they are used to start adventures, gain information, or relax between dangerous tasks, taverns are known as convenient waypoints used to awaken stories and unite the sides of D&D. The concept of the tavern is so strong that many real-life bars use these fantasy themes, and some even host “D&D Nights”. Because of this, a lot of smart branded drinks and snacks have appeared over the years, and some creators have taken to the internet to share ideas with other Dungeons & Dragons enthusiasts.

Inspired by the upcoming Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves movie, Wizards_DnD shared a cocktail on Twitter called Dragon’s Brew. The drink was created by a cocktail enthusiast and Dungeons & Dragons quincystavern, who posted a video explaining the recipe. In the video, quincystavern wears the image and costume of the tavern owner as they go through the stages of drinking, with a fancy background adding to the atmosphere of the lesson. The drink is prepared by mixing lime juice, simple syrup and just a drop of orange extract in a glass. Then there is ice and a “petrified gelatin cube” (a glowing artificial ice cube), which is added for additional atmosphere. The last ingredient is a bottle of ginger beer. The drink was also served at Comic-Con in San Diego so that D&D fans could enjoy it while celebrating the many upcoming new D&D additions that were recently announced.

In the darkest depths of #SDCC, rumors about the dragon libation of @quincystavern caused a real stir among travelers to the kingdom.

Quincystavern is no stranger to creating fantasy-themed recipes based on numerous videos on their Twitter and TikTok accounts, and experience shows that with this drink. The recipe is simple and clear to everyone, the ingredients are easy to find and easy to work with. In addition, the orange flavor mixed with icy ginger beer is the perfect choice for a hot night of adventure. As many players are preparing for adventures in Traveling through the Shining Citadel or the upcoming Spelljammer, a cool drink can add comfort to any battle or puzzle that the group may face.

In addition, for those who want to try their hand at recipes on the theme of D&D, the official cookbook of the Feast of Heroes can be an ideal addition to the adventurer’s kitchen. The book contains many recipes inspired by the classic Dungeons & Dragons content, which gives fans plenty of options when creating a fantastic dinner. Whether it’s mixing cocktails made by passionate Dungeons & Dragons fans or cooking a dinner suitable for the Underdark, there are an unlimited number of ways to set players up for a new and exciting adventure.