Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance | release date

Tuque Games’ action title is the spiritual heir to the Baldur’s Gate: Dark Alliance saga, although it goes its own way.

Wizards of the Coast and Tuque Games have announced that Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance will be released on June 22 on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and PC. This third-person action title based on the Dungeons and Dragons saga, which we have already tested in MeriStation, offers us the possibility of entering the Forgotten Realms. The company has announced in a press release the different editions, in addition to showing a first gameplay trailer, which you can see below these lines.

All editions of D&D: Dark Alliance

From now on, players can reserve the Digital Edition and the Standard Edition for € 39.99 through the videogame’s official website. The exclusive Steelbook edition will be available in select stores and will cost € 59.99. It will include the metal box, an art book, the downloadable soundtrack, various weapon sets, and the Echoes of the Blood War expansion coming out later. The Digital Deluxe Edition will also be available at a price of 59.99 euros, which will also come with the expansion and other additional items. Everyone who pre-orders, regardless of edition, will get the Beholder weapon at launch.

“Dark Alliance marks an important milestone for us with the first Dungeons & Dragons video game published by Wizards of the Coast,” explains Chris Cocks, president of the company. “We are excited to expand beyond board games to bring a new kind of D&D experience to longtime fans and new audiences.”

Players who purchase the game on PS4 will receive a digital code to be able to download it on PS5 and vice versa. For their part, those who buy it on an Xbox console will be able to update to the new generation automatically thanks to Smart Delivery, a functionality designed by Microsoft itself to facilitate the transition between generations.