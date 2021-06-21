Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance Receives New Cinematic Trailer

Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance: The day before its release, Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance received a cinematic trailer that shows the characters in comic situations as they face an ice dragon and a Beholder.

For those who don’t know, Dark Alliance is a single and multiplayer action-adventure game developed by Canadian developer Tuque Games. It is an adaptation of the Dungeons & Dragons tabletop RPG, first released in 1974.

The title brings four characters that must fulfill different missions and end up with different monsters. They are Drizzt Do’Urden, Catti-brie, Bruenor and Wulfgar, each possessing different abilities and gameplay.

Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance will be released tomorrow (22) for PS4, Xbox One and PC, with a free upgrade to the next generation. Additionally, it will be available on Xbox Game Pass on Day One.