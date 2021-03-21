Dungeons & Dragons Dark Alliance is live on June 22

The action RPG Dark Alliance, set in the universe of Dungeons & Dragons, has been given a release date. The game will be released for PC and ninth and eighth generation consoles on June 22.

The release date was revealed with a new trailer showing more details about the gameplay and the enemies that players will face in Dark Alliance. With just over a minute, the video shows the four protagonists of the game battling iconic monsters from the Dungeons & Dragons universe, including beholders, giants and dragons.

Developed by the Tuque Games studio, Dark Alliance was presented during the 2019 Game Awards and its first trailer was not well received by the public. The main reason for the disappointment was the editing of the promotional material, which did not make the purpose of the game very clear.

The video revealed this week, on the other hand, makes it clear what the Dark Alliance gameplay will be like. The game will feature a story that takes place in Forgotten Realms and will have four characters searching for an item called the Crystal Shard.

Dark Alliance can be seen in the single-player, but the experience is designed for groups of up to four players. Users will be able to incorporate the characters Drizzt Do’Urden, Catti-brie, Bruenor or Wulfgar.

Players can expect a work quite faithful to the universe of Dungeons & Dragons, as the game is published by Wizards of the Coast. Famous for the Magic The Gathering cardgame, the company launched the original D&D and now debuts in the distribution of digital games with Dark Alliance.

Regarding gameplay, each of the fighters has more than 50 combat skills, guaranteeing enough diversity in the gameplay, according to the developer. Dark Alliance will also have mechanics to stimulate the exploration of scenarios, including puzzles and secret rooms with rewards.

Pre-order now available

With the release date revealed, Wizards of the Coast opened the pre-order for Dark Alliance on PC. The game is available for purchase on Steam for R $ 147.45.

The game has not yet appeared on the PlayStation store, but the developer confirmed that the PS4 version will feature a free upgrade to the PS5. The Xbox edition is available for R $ 222.45 and has Smart Delivery, which guarantees support for the Xbox One, Series X and S with just one copy.