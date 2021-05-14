Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance arrives on Day One at Xbox Game Pass

Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance: Wizards of the Coast has confirmed that Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance will be available for Xbox Game Pass on the day of its launch, and can be played on consoles, PC and via the xCloud streaming service.

Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance, spiritual successor and spin-off of the 2001 classic Baldur’s Gate: Dark Alliance, brings the same RPG mechanics already familiar to those who enjoy the table game, adding a cooperative system for up to four players, new areas , events, enemies, and a host of customization and progression options, all with visuals designed for the latest consoles and platforms.

Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance will be released on June 22 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S / X and PC, via Steam.