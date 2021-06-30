Dungeons & Dragons: Adapted RPG Movie Gets First Images

Dungeons & Dragons: Leaked photos from the movie sets of the movie Dungeons & Dragons (Dragon’s Cave, in some works in Brazil) showed the look of Michelle Rodriguez’s character aboard a dragon-shaped boat with a castle in the background. The adaptation of the famous RPG is undergoing recordings in Ireland, which revealed a scene of her alongside Chris Pine and Justice Smith.

In addition, the images show the possible characterization of the villain Forge Fletcher, played by Hugh Grant. Details about the fantasy adventure’s plot are still sparse, but it’s expected to be set in the Kingdom, a classic alternate world present in several iterations since the original RPG.

The actress will play a barbarian warrior, with scars visible on her arms in the photos — suggesting that she has been through several combats in the past.

Besides her, Pine, Smith and Grant, the cast of the project based on the board games will consist of Regé-Jean Page, Sophia Lillis and Chloe Coleman. It is likely that this group represents on the big screen the different categories of characters in this universe, such as wizards, warriors, druids and thieves.

Dungeons & Dragons will be directed by John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein, the duo responsible for the feature The Night of the Game. The theater debut is scheduled for March 3, 2023.