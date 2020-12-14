Dungeons and Dragons: Chris Pine to share the lead role

Chris Pine (Wonder Woman) is in talks to star in the adaptation of the iconic RPG game Dungeons and Dragons, according to information from Variety. The film will be directed by Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley, who were screenwriters for Spider-Man: Homecoming.

In progress for years, the film already had the name of Ansel Elgort (In Ritmo de Fuga) considered for the main role, besides Rob Letterman (Detective Pikachu) for the direction.

But after a legal battle for property rights between Sweetpea Entertainment and Hasbro, the film was transferred to Paramount. The studio is now developing the adaptation together with Hasbro and eOne.

With all this, this is not the first time that Dungeons and Dragons has been adapted for the cinema. In 2000, the RPG became a New Line Cinema film, starring Jeremy Irons (Batman vs. Superman), but it was a failure of audiences and critics.

The launch date for the new Dungeons and Dragons is scheduled for May 27, 2022. While there is nothing confirmed, Chris Pine will be in Wonder Woman 1984, which will debut in Brazil on December 17, 2020.



