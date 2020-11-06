Dungeons 3 is the new free game from Epic Games Store

Epic Games has confirmed that the title that will be made available for free to all members of its platform will be RTS Dungeons 3, which can now be redeemed by players. Thus, the game replaces Wargame: Red Dragon, which had initially been announced as this week’s free game.

Launched in 2017, Dungeons 3, developed by Realmforge Studios, is a direct sequel to the events of Dungeons 2. The game combines elements of dungeon construction with real-time strategy, and puts players to create and develop their fortifications to prevent the invasion of surface heroes. The title also features a cooperative and competitive online mode, where you can play the campaign with friends or compete in dungeon attacks.

Replacement for Wargame: Red Dragon, Dungeons 3 can now be redeemed by all Epic Games Store members starting today, with its term expiring on November 12, when it will be replaced by the multiplatform The Textorcist: The Story of Ray Bibbia.

And you, what did you think of the news from Epic Games? Leave your opinion in the comments!



