Dune: Zendaya Is Featured In The Film’s Final Trailer

Dune: This Thursday (7), Warner Bros. Pictures released an unreleased trailer for the movie Dune, directed by Denis Villeneuve. The production has its premiere date set for October 21 of this year in several cinemas around the world.

According to the new images, the epic, based on Frank Herbert’s science fiction classic, will have great confrontations and truly impactful scenes. Who stands out amidst so many conflicts is the actress Zendaya, who plays Chani Kynes, one of the most important characters in the narrative.

Check out the full trailer below:

In the plot, Paul Atreides (played by Timothée Chalamet) has a very important mission: to face all the challenges that life offers him to save his people from immeasurable catastrophes, considering that everyone lives in a dystopian future, in which there is great scarcity of natural resources and interplanetary travel are possible.

Dune: learn more about one of the most anticipated films of the year by viewers

Although the feature is scheduled to premiere on HBO Max in October in the United States and Europe, it seems that in Brazil, the production will arrive just a few weeks after the official premiere in theaters.

In addition to Chalamet and the 2020 Emmy winner for Best Actress in Drama, the cast also features Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Stellan Starsgård, Dave Bautista, Stephen McKinley Henderson, David Dastmalchian, Chang Chen, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, Charlotte Rampling, Jason Momoa and Javier Bardem.