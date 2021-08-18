Dune: Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya Are Featured in New Images

Just over two months before Dune‘s debut, Warner Bros. released new footage from the film. Published by Total Film, the photos show more details of the characters of Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya.

The adaptation of the eponymous book by Frank Herbert has Chalamet (Paul Atreides), Zendaya (Chani), Oscar Isaac (Leto Atreides) and Rebecca Ferguson (Lady Jessica) in the lead roles. Rounding out the cast are Josh Brolin (Gurney Halleck), Dave Bautista (Glossu Rabban), Jason Momoa (Duncan Idaho), Stellan Skarsgård (Baron Vladimir Harkonnen), Javier Bardem (Stilgar), Stephen McKinley Henderson (Thufir Hawat), Charlotte Rampling (Gaius Helen Mohiam), Sharon Duncan-Brewster (Liet Kynes) and Chen Chang (Dr. Wellington Yueh).

The film is directed by Denis Villeneuve (The Arrival), who also writes the script alongside Jon Spaihts (The Mummy) and Eric Roth (A Star Is Born). The film will be divided into two parts and the sequence will be starred by Zendaya.

Dune arrives in Brazilian cinemas on October 22nd.