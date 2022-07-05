Dune: Part 2 may have moved on from the release date, but there’s good news for fans on the horizon

Denis Villeneuve took a big risk when he decided to divide the novel “Dune” into two films. Although the source material was certainly extensive enough for two films and was probably required to cover everything important in the volume, there was no guarantee that there would really be a second film. At least until we saw the first movie. The second film is being prepared now, and although “Dune: Part 2” will now take longer than expected, it is clearly on the way.

Filming of “Dune: Part Two” has apparently already begun, despite the fact that the release date of the film was postponed from October to November 2023. After the pandemic and the residual reaction to it, this delay of just a month is probably made solely for box office reasons, since the release before Thanksgiving will probably help the box office of “Dunes: Part Two” compared to the weekend in October.

Deadline reports that some “preliminary shooting” has begun in the Italian Altivole, which will last a couple of days. The filming apparently takes place in Brion’s grave, a burial site with gardens and water structures designed by architect Carlo Scarpa in the late 1960s. This place can easily replace any number of places in Frank Herbert’s sci-fi world. The standard production with the participation of actors is scheduled to begin in Hungary on July 21, where the main filming of the original film took place.

It’s nice to see that production is moving forward, even if it means that the second part of “Dune” will appear a month earlier than we initially thought. To be honest, considering all the obstacles that filmmaking still has to face, it’s pretty impressive that the sequel to “Dune” is happening so fast at all. This is happening at the same speed with which we are used to watching sequels of successful films, perhaps nature really heals.

In addition to bringing back fan-favorite characters from the first movie, provided they survived the first “Dune,” the sequel will introduce more wonderful characters and only make the star cast more impressive. Christopher Walken will play Emperor Shaddam IV. Florence Pugh will play Princess Irulan, who will bring her and Timothy Chalamet together again. Austin Butler, who can now be seen on screen as Elvis Baz Luhrmann, is ready to play Feida-Rauta, a role made famous by Sting in the ill-fated film adaptation of David Lynch, and proof that Butler’s star is clearly on the rise. The cast of “Dune: Part Two” will be just incredible.

“Dune: Part Two” may come out in a year, but it’s moving forward. The first movie was clearly worth the wait, so fans will most likely wait for a sequel that completes the Dune story for as long as it takes.