Dune: New Movie Poster Shows New Characters

Dune: Legendary Entertainment released yet another poster of the long-awaited movie Dune, which brought together an incredible cast with big Hollywood stars. The promotional art was featured on Legendary’s official Twitter. The feature is set to be released in theaters this September and will be available on HBO Max in October.

Eight of the main characters are present in this new movie poster. They are: Paul Atreides, played by Timothée Chalamet; his parents, played by Rebecca Ferguson and Oscar Isaac; Chani, played by Zendaya; Duncan Idaho, played by Jason Momoa; Stilgar, played by Javier Bardem; Gurney Hallek, played by Josh Brolin; and Liet Kynes, played by Sharon Duncan-Brewster.

The colors chosen for the artwork are in cool tones and the characters are conveying strong, determined looks (see below).

The work is an adaptation of 1965 science fiction. This version of Dune is the second attempt to turn author Frank Herbert’s work into a film. The first was the much-criticized David Lynch film (1984), which starred Kyle MacLachlan in the role of Paul Atreides.

Duna has a very important role in pop culture, being compared by many to the impact caused by The Lord of the Rings. That’s why this film is so anticipated by all fans.

According to director Denis Villeneuve, the film will be divided into two parts to give more attention to detail. “The world is very complex. It’s a world that creates its power in the details.”