Dune: Explanation of Baron Harkonnen’s Creepy Pet

Baron Harkonnen of Dune is a man of many means, but what should his creepy pet be like? “Dune” by Denis Villeneuve is a transhumanistic science fiction space opera based on the cult 1965 novel of the same name by Frank Herbert. And although the portrayal of Baron Harkonnen in the Dune reboot is relatively accurate to the novel, Herbert’s book does not mention the creepy spider-like creature with human hands that appears on Heidi Prime in the scene where the Baron, Peter de Vries and Reverend Mother Mohiam discuss the conspiracy of the House of Harkonnen.

Since the true nature of this creature is unclear, it could be several things. Before the Emperor ordered the Atreides to become the new stewards of Arrakis, the Harkonnens had been in charge of the desert planet for 80 years. And this made the baron a very rich and powerful man, able to buy almost everything in the known universe.

Related: Explaining the Origin of the Dune Fremen

In fact, the Harkonnens of Dune are known not only for their cruelty, but also for their decadent and depraved nature. The baron’s pet clearly embodies the vice and pampering of the Harkonnens. And although there is no mention of such a creature in the first book, the source material can still shed light on this terrible mystery.

The creation of the Bene Tleilax

The baron’s pet is very similar to the creation of the Bene Tleilax, the main house of Dune from the books, not mentioned in the film. The Bene Tleilaxu, also known as the Tleilaxu, form an order of isolationists, technologically advanced and xenophobic genetically modified humans. In the book, the Tleilaxu programmed Peter de Vries as a cold and calculating mentat to serve the Baron. The Tleilaxu also sell artificial organs and even clones, and they are all sold to the highest bidder. It is not unusual for the Bene Tleilax to provide the Baron with such an unusual creature to use as a pet. Moreover, the Tleilaxu are only briefly mentioned in the first book “Dune”, and their actual first appearance occurs in Herbert’s second book “Dune: Messiah”. This means that the baron’s creepy nameless pet may foreshadow the participation of the Tleilaxu in Villeneuve’s planned third film, which will be based on Dune: Messiah.

The wolf-tarantula from the comic book “Metabarons” by Alejandro Jodorowsky.

Another possibility is that, like some of Paul’s dreams and visions in Dune, Baron’s pet may have been Villeneuve’s way of paying homage to Alejandro Jodorowsky, a famous film director who famously failed to adapt the novel back in the 70s. That’s because the creepy creature looks a lot like the Tarantula from Metabarons, a comic book written by Jodorowsky and illustrated by Argentine artist Juan Jimenez. Like many filmmakers, Villeneuve appreciates Jodorowsky, which can also be seen in the image of “Dune 2021” of the bloody sacrifices of the Sardaukar on Salusa Secundus.

Bene Gesserit Adept Vanna Marcus, also known as Dr. Yue’s wife

The most terrifying possibility is that the baron’s pet is actually Dr. Yue’s wife. The Baron forced Yue to betray the Atreides by taking his wife Vanna Marcus hostage. Although the film suggests that the Baron has already killed the Tub, unlike other significant character deaths in Dune, this is never shown on screen, and this may be due to the fact that the Baron somehow turned the Tub into his strange pet. As the Reverend Mother shows, a creature can be controlled by Voice, which means that it understands human language. Besides, it wouldn’t be unusual for the Baron to distort the biology of a Bene Gesserit sister, lie to the Reverend Mother, and keep some secrets to himself.

Link: Yes, Dune 2 fixes the only big mistake of the first movie

What do Dune Visual Effects Artists say about Baron Harkonnen’s Pet

It is still unknown exactly what the origin of Baron Harkonnen’s spider-like pet is, but Dune visual effects artists have confirmed at least one thing: the creature was once human and has since mutated or changed to have this disturbing form. Baron Harkonnen of Dune is certainly perverted enough to do something like this himself (according to the theory that the spider creature is Yue’s wife), but the atrocity could still have been committed by another party, such as the Tleilaxu. In any case, the unnatural movements of the creature were supposed to convey the discomfort that a former person would have experienced after being twisted into the form of a spider. Whatever the real explanation, if this creature appears in the next Dune movie, it will most likely be just as terrifying.