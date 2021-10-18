Dune Comes To Fortnite; Paul Atreides, Chani Skins

Dune: Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) and Chani (Zendaya) from the 2021 movie Dune arrive in Fortnite Battle Royale as skins with their own accessories. Fortnite Battle Royale will have a collaboration with Dune, the 2021 film starring, among others, Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya. These actors will have skins inspired by their characters from the feature film: Paul Atreides and Chani. Just below we tell you everything that has been leaked about this new collaboration of Season 8 of the Battle Pass of Fortnite Chapter 2:

Fortnite x Dune: New Collaboration Leaked

At around 9:00 a.m. CEST on Monday, October 18, 2021, the container pakchunk1009-WindowsClient.utoc, from the Fortnite Battle Royale file system, was decrypted. Using datamining techniques and tools, we can see that, inside this container, we have all of the following Dune objects in Fortnite:

Skin Paul Atreides (looking like Timothée Chalamet from the movie)

Skin Chani (looking like Zendaya from the movie)

Fremochila backpacking accessory

Fremochila backpacking accessory by Chani

Twin Blades Gathering Tool

Harvesting Tool Mounting Hooks

Hang glider Ornithopter

The Walking of the Sands Gesture

Sandworm Loading Screen

As discussed above, the Paul Atreides and Chani skins feature the Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya skins from Dune (2021). Paul Atreides also has two different styles (with a mask and without a mask).