“Dune 2” will add a James Bond star to a key role

Since Denis Villeneuve decided to adapt only the first half of Frank Herbert’s original novel “Dune” to his first film “Dune”, this led to several characters from the original source material being excluded. Fortunately for the director and fans of his version of “Dune”, Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures gave the green light to the continuation of the chronicle of this second half. Over the past few months, we’ve learned about some new faces who will be participating in the Dune 2 attraction, and the latest addition to this group is a star from recent James Bond films.

Lea Seydoux, who played Madeleine Swann, Daniel Craig’s lover in the role of James Bond in the films “Ghost” and “It’s Not Time to Die,” is currently in talks to join “Dune 2.” According to Deadline, once the deal is finalized, Seydoux will play Margot, Lady Fenring., wife of Count Hasimir Fenring and a member of the Bene Gesserit, as will Lady Jessica, the mother of Paul Atreides.

That’s not all…